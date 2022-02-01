Yashika Aanand pens emotional post about late friend

Chennai :

Missing her friend Pavani, who passed away in a car crash last year, actress Yashika Aanand said that the fact that she is no longer there is eating her up from the inside and has left her broken.





Taking to Instagram, Yashika said on her friend's birthday: "You were sunshine in a human form. I am always grateful to have known you for these many years. It's your birthday and my heart breaks to digest the fact that you are no longer here and I feel so regretful for everything that has caused this.





"I miss your smile. By this time, I would have called you and got to see your beautiful face. While you were working there at USA. I miss our spineless conversations, our momo cravings, your smiling face and kiddo talks. I don't know if I've ever trusted someone as much as I've trusted you.





"You have literally sat down with me for my tenth board exam revisions and put sense into this dumb head. You were a pillar in my life though I've seen and been around people who use me and are fake to me, who have betrayed me in many ways. You were my true genuine bond for years.





"We never had one fight between us (touchwood) but all these things seem to look possible from one end. You're up in the sky like a star watching me and guiding me in my life. Sometimes, the fact you're no more eats me up from inside and breaks me. Every dream of yours I want to fulfill. I miss you so much that I myself can't imagine the pain that your family will be going through.





"You've seen me from (the time I was) a 16-year-old kid to (becoming) an adult woman. You've been with me from the time where I was nothing. You've seen the mistakes I've made. You've seen my growth as an individual. You knew me in and out and so did I. I would speak a word and you would complete my sentence. This kind of pure love I don't know if I'll ever find. Happy birthday my Scooby Dooby.





"Will meet you on the other side soon. Until then, I'm here missing you all day and cherishing our memories. Listening to your voice notes. Some of your pictures I clicked the last week you were with me and you seemed so excited to post them. You're not here but the pretty face in these pictures make it seem so lively.





"Hope you also were here with us. It was a blessing knowing you. Love you to the moon and back. God could take me instead my lucky charm. Rest in Peace. Miss you!! Just want to hug you tightest right now. Always in my prayers and heart. Miss u Angel."















