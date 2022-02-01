Bachelor director Sathish to direct Karthi in his next

Chennai :

Actor Karthi Sivakumar who has Viruman, Sardar and Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty will be a part of another film that will be helmed by director Sathish Selvakumar of Bachelor fame. There were reports doing rounds that Samantha will play the female lead in the film that will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. We hear that the film is in its scripting stages.





“The talks are in a preliminary stage and Karthi has been finalised for the project. Talks are on with Samantha and the actress hasn’t signed the dotted lines yet,” says a source in the know to DT Next. Meanwhile, Samantha is now filming Yashoda, her first feature film since her divorce. She recently signed a deal for her second web series, which will be directed by Raj and DK, who directed The Family Man 2.



