Puneeth had a lot of good things to say about 'One Cut Two Cut': Danish Sait

Chennai :

Danish Sait is all excited as his upcoming satirical comedy One Cut Two Cut is all set for a premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 3. The film is produced by Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. “Puneeth was excited about the film right from the beginning. We went to him with the script and he was kicked about the boutique concept film and said that he hasn’t seen such movies being made before. And then he saw the film and had a lot of good things to talk about it to us. His encouragement means a lot to us and that is also the reason why many of us in the industry and away from it look up to him,” he begins.





The character of Gopi, played by Danish is inspired from one of his short videos. Gopi, a single boy from Bengaluru went on to become a popular name along with the email of Gopiisancool@gmail.com. Talking about the spinoff of the character in One Cut Two Cut, Danish laughs, “We created the email id to see the kind of response that Gopi would have triggered post that short video. You wouldn’t believe, there were around 800 emails in a few hours. That is when we realised that Gopi is a guy people would love to watch. I am sure he would get many more emails after this.” However, Danish clarifies that he had no apprehensions to play a character on the big screen which was spoofed by himself. “I wrote the film myself with Vamsi and I am happy to be in this format. It is simple because when if a character becomes a rage on the internet, develop it, sit with a like-minded director and producer and make it into a feature film,” he adds.





Danish also shares about the discussions that went into the film as well as the character of Gopi. “There are a lot of discussions that happened. This is where Vamsi came in and added value as a director. Whenever I deviated a little, it is Vamsi who put me back on track and said that he could see shades of other characters.





In terms of improve there is nothing much on that part because we stuck to the bound script,” he opens up. On his upcoming project, he says, “I’m now focused on bringing this out. I am working on a few things and there is no secret about it. Once it is concrete I will announce it as I want people to know what I am upto,” he concludes.



