Release date of RRR movie finally locked

Chennai :

The much-awaited period action film headlined by south stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, has been scheduled to hit the screens on March 25.





RRR movie, directed by ace director SS Rajamouli, was earlier postponed due to rise in Covid cases across the country and tightening of lockdown restrictions. The makers of film had earlier said that the film would release either on March 18 or April 28 depending on the situation.





The film, which was originally scheduled to release on January 7, also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal role.