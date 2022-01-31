Halle Berry-starrer 'Moonfall' to release in India on Feb 11

Mumbai :

Director Roland Emmerich upcoming science-fiction film 'Moonfall' is all set to hit the Indian screens on February 11.





The Halle Berry- starrer follows the story of former NASA astronaut Jo Fowler, who can prove to be earth's last chance when the moon is on a deadly collision course with the planet. With the apocalypse approaching and no support from the authorities, she only has a former colleague and a conspiracy theorist to fall back on. What happens next forms the crux of the thrilling film.





Talking about bringing the epic Sci-Fi saga to Indian screens, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, says: "May it be Godzilla or 2012, Roland Emmerich is known for his larger than life blockbusters, and PVR is elated to be bringing his upcoming release to India. Moonfall is a grand entertainer filled with awe inspiring imagery".





He further adds: "Rolland Emmerich's films have been huge successes in India, and Halle Berry has a huge fan base here too, audiences have a lot to be excited about this February."





Apart from Berry, the film also features 'The Conjuring' star Patrick Wilson and Micheal PeAa among others.





It will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages as well.





