Sivakarthikeyan's Don to hit the screens on March 25

Chennai :

Directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, Sivakarthikeyan has also co-produced the film under his home banner, Sivakarthikeyan Production

His production house took to social media and wrote , "The eagerly awaited 'Don' will hit the screens on March 25. Get ready!"

Director Cibi Chakaravarthi on his Twitter handle announced, “Don is coming all the way to entertain you in worldwide Theaters from March 25”

'Don’' is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions,

The film that was completed a few months ago was eyeing the right release date. Don has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the Cinematography done by K.M.Bhaskaran and Nagooran. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the movie also has SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Samuthirakani in lead roles.