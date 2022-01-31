Shivani Narayanan to play heroine to Vadivelu in Naai Sekar Returns

The shooting of Vadivelu’s Naai Sekar is all set to go on floors soon.
Chennai: The shooting of Vadivelu’s Naai Sekar is all set to go on floors soon. To be produced by Lyca and directed by Suraaj, the pre-production work of the film is taking place in full swing. While Priya Bhavanishankar was earlier roped in to play the female lead, we hear that the actress is not a part of the film now due to call-sheet clashes. Reliable sources close to the movie unit told DT Next that Shivani Narayanan of Bigg Boss fame has replaced Priya. “Shivani’s role will equally be fun-filled and will also be seen dancing for peppy numbers with Vadivelu sir in the movie. She will join the team in March,” added the sources. Shivani also has Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Bumper with Vetri in her kitty for now. Meanwhile, Naai Sekar Returns, Redin Kingsley, Anand Raj and Seshu in important roles. The makers also recorded one of the songs crooned by Vadivelu himself at a studio in London.The story of Naai Sekar Returns revolves around Vadivelu and several breeds of dogs. Santhosh Narayanan will compose the film’s music.
