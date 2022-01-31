Marutha is based on my real-life experiences down south: GRS

Chennai :

Director GRS’ recently-released film Marutha is having a strong theatrical run, especially in the B center of the audience. The audience have compared it to Bharathiraja’s 90s classics like Karuthamma and Kizhakku Cheemaiyile. GRS is also an erstwhile assistant to Bharathiraja. “Marutha is inspired by events, which I witnessed personally in south Tamilnadu. The story revolves around a practice known as Seimurai. It is similar to gifting money during an ocassion but in advance so that the event is organised in a big scale. Of late, Seimurai has ended up becoming an issue of pride and business. This is what I have made as a film with family and emotions,” he tells DT Next.





The movie has Radikaa Sarathkumar, Saravanan, GRS, Viji Chandrasekhar and her daughter Lovelyn in lead roles. “I wrote this script a few years ago and made a short film on this. I showed it to Bharathiraja sir and he liked it as well. So when I wanted Radikaa on board for the project, Bharathiraja facilitated things. She liked the story as well. Rest of the cast fell in place when Radikaa came on board. We needed someone equally strong and we couldn’t look beyond Viji Chandrasekhar. Saravanan too fits well as Radikaa’s husband who tries to keep the family in tact,” says GRS.





The director says that maestro Ilaiyarajaa’s music is the backbone of Marutha. “He was my only choice to compose music. I don’t think anyone else could have escalated the film to another level. He has nourished the movie like it’s his own child. He liked the script and agreed to come on board when i narrated it to him. Despite me being a newcomer, he made me understand the nuances of his recordings well,” he concludes.