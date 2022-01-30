Post-production of 'Web', starring cinematographer-actor Natty, in full flow

Chennai :

Director Haroon's upcoming action thriller "Web", featuring cinematographer and actor Natarajan Subramaniam (better known as Natty) and Shilpa Manjunath in the lead roles, is fast nearing completion.





"Shooting for the film is done and post production work is going on in full swing," a source in the production team said. "The film has four heroines in all. There are three other heroines including actresses Shaashvi Bala and Ananya. As the problem dealt with in the film is similar to a spider's web from which its victims struggle to get out, the team has named the film 'Web'."





Natty, a well-known cameraman who has been acclaimed for his work in blockbusters such as "Jab We Met", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Raanjhanaa", will be seen playing an interesting character in the film.





The film, which has music by Karthik Raja, has cinematography by Christopher Joseph and editing by Sudarshan.





The source also adds that the unit of the film originally had plans to shoot certain portions in Goa. However, those plans had to be changed because of the pandemic and the lockdowns.





"The original plan was to shoot certain sequences in Goa," the source revealed. "As that was not possible because of the pandemic, those sequences were all shot here on the East Coast Road."