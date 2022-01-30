Kajol tests Covid-19 positive

Mumbai :

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the news along with her daughter Nysa's picture, since she doesn't want to show her red 'Rudolph nose' from the infection.





She wrote the caption, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!"





Fans flooded the post with get-well-soon comments. "Get well soon queen," a social media user wrote. "Take care Kajol. Prayers for your speedy recovery," another added.





For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa is 18-years-old. After completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Nysa enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018. The star couple is also parents to 11-years-old son Yug.