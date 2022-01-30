Enacted a 15-page dialogue in a single take: VJ Suresh

Chennai :

VJ Suresh is certainly one actor to look forward to in Tamil cinema. After his hit film Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban in which he played a food delivery executive, the actor will be playing a role with contrasting shades in his next titled BE Bar. “I play a guy, who pursues his bachelors in engineering and ends up with arrears. He is a happy-go-lucky person, similar to that of Jiiva in Siva Manasula Sakthi,” says Suresh to DT Next.





The film marks the second consecutive collaboration between the actor and director RDM after Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban. “We discussed this project while we were shooting for Kavalthurai... and we initiated this project as soon as we completed it. We also said that we must do three films together,” smiles Suresh. Ask him if they were planning a collaboration like Ajith-H Vinoth, he laughs, “Certainly not. But we took our inspiration from such people when it came to trusting each other. Be it Ajith-Vinoth or Dhanush-Vetrimaaran, they were able to come together repeatedly because of the faith they had in one another. That is how RDM and I are. We decided to do a light film after a story like Kavalthurai...” BE Bar has Ishaara Nair of Sathuranga Vettai playing the female lead.





Believe it or not, Suresh also enacted a 15-page dialogue in a single take for this new film, a feat that’s got him all smiles. Talking about the romance, he says, “The love portions are quirky and will make for some good laughs. The story will be relatable to the audience.” The film that was shot completely in Chennai is in its post production stages.