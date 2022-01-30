Udhay, Mari Selvaraj project to go on floors in March

Chennai :

We had earlier reported that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s next film, which will be directed by Mari Selvaraj is being planned on a grand scale. The film has AR Rahman composing the music and Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. The film will also have Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist and veteran comedian Vadivelu in an important role. The latest update is that the film is all set to go on floors in March. “The shooting will commence in Chennai by the end of March. The team is currently on a recce and has been hunting for locations across Tamil Nadu. The story begins in Chennai and it will take Udhayanidhi on a quest across several landscapes,” a source told DT Next. The film will be shot in 50 days before Mari Selvaraj commences his next film with Dhruv Vikram.



