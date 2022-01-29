'He is music': Allu Arjun is all praise for Sid Sriram's Srivalli performance

Chennai :

Taking to his Twitter to appreciate the singer, the actor wrote "Wanted to write this at leisure. My brother Sidsriram garu was singing "Srivalli" on stage at the pre release event. He started singing without music & I was waiting for the musical instruments to start slowly supporting his vocals.

"But they din't. And he kept singing without any music. I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head.He doesn't need music. He is music," the 'Pushpa' star wrote.





Responding to the actor, Sid Sriram wrote, "Brother I am beyond humbled. So much love to you, you are a legend and these words mean the world to me!"







In the video Allu Arjun shared, he and the film's leading lady Rashmika Mandana were totally in awe with Sid Sriram's vocals. Rightfully so, as the song is heard on loops and is completely flooding the reels.