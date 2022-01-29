Sat, Jan 29, 2022

'He is music': Allu Arjun is all praise for Sid Sriram's Srivalli performance

Published: Jan 29,202209:40 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Jan 29,202210:55 PM

The actor wrote a note on his Twitter handle along with a video in which Sid Sriram was seen singing.

Allu Arjun. File photo
Chennai: Tollywood star Allu Arjun was simply captivated by Sid Sriram's breathtaking performance of the viral Srivalli song at the 'Pushpa' pre-release event. 

Taking to his Twitter to appreciate the singer, the actor wrote "Wanted to write this at leisure. My brother Sidsriram garu was singing "Srivalli" on stage at the pre release event. He started singing without music & I was waiting for the musical instruments to start slowly supporting his vocals.

 
"But they din't. And he kept singing without any music. I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head.He doesn't need music. He is music," the 'Pushpa' star wrote. 

Responding to the actor, Sid Sriram wrote, "Brother I am beyond humbled. So much love to you, you are a legend and these words mean the world to me!"



In the video Allu Arjun shared, he and the film's leading lady Rashmika Mandana were totally in awe with Sid Sriram's vocals. Rightfully so, as the song is heard on loops and is completely flooding the reels.

