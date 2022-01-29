Saqib starts shooting for 'Crackdown 2' third schedule

Mumbai :

He shot the first two schedules in Mumbai and Jaisalmer last year. Now that he has started the new schedule, he said: "The second schedule of 'Crackdown 2' was an absolute blast. I love my character Riyaz Pathan in this show, this season will be bigger and better. I can't wait for the audience to watch it."





The show follows the life of a few RAW agents as they venture out to unravel a conspiracy that threatens India's safety. Last year Saqib was seen in the cricket drama '83' and this year he appeared in the anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar'.