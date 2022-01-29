Mani sir gave a thumbs up to battle scene edit in PS I: Spot Editor

Manu Shaju, the spot editor the spot editor of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, on Friday shared some interesting tidbits on his social media page about the magnum opus project.
Chennai: Manu Shaju, the spot editor the spot editor of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, on Friday shared some interesting tidbits on his social media page about the magnum opus project. Manu who has been the spot editor of films like Maamaangam, Nayattu and Comrade among others said that he was editing the battle scene for the first part of Ponniyin Selvan while the shoot was on. He said that the footage involved seven different cameras including Heli camera and GoPro. That is when Mani Ratnam came to see the edited rushes. “I have a habit of observing the director’s face when I edit the key scenes of any film. This battle scene included hundreds of extras and artistes like Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among many artistes chewing up the scenery. Mani sir was watching it on my laptop when Jayam Ravi joined him to watch the footage. Ravi murmured something in Sir’s ears. While they left Mani Sir was all smiles and gave a thumbs up for the edit. That is the best moment I have ever had,” he wrote. Ponniyin Selvan, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions features an all-star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. AR Rahman has composed the music.
