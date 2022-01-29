Game Over director Ashwin ties the knot with co-writer Kaavya

Chennai :

Director Ashwin Saravanan, who made his debut with Nayanthara’s Maya and then went on to direct Game Over with Taapse Pannu has tied the knot with Kaavya Ramkumar, the co-writer of Game Over. The wedding took place in Puducherry and was a private affair. Ashwin will next begin the direction of Connect, which marks his second collaboration with Nayanthara. Produced by Rowdy Pictures, Connect also has Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher in important roles while Prithvi Chandrasekharan has composed the music.



