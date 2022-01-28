Vikram-starrer Mahaan's second single 'Evanda Enakku Custody' lyrical video is out now

Chennai :

With just a few days for the release, the makers of the upcoming Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' have now released the much-awaited second single 'Evanda Enakku Custody' lyrical video.





The second single from the film has all the trademark Santhosh Narayanan (aka SANA) flavour of uniqueness and is a foot-tapping number that packs a punch and makes us groove along. Vivek has penned the lyrics and the video also features a BTS of Chiyaan Vikram's dance moves choreographed by M Sherif that will set fans in delight.





Produced by Lalit Kumar, the film is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.









Mahaan's plotline revealed by Amazon Prime Video a few days ago follows a story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.





The film will premiere on February 10 in Amazon Prime Video and will simultaneously be released in several languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and in Kannada as 'Maha Purusha'.