Ryan Reynolds to have street named after him

Ottawa :

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who hails from the Canadian city of Vancouver, is to be nationally recognised with the opening of 'Ryan Reynolds Way', which is located in the east end of Ottawa.





Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, tweeted: "It's clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart - and in his honour, I'll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him. Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon!"





The 'Deadpool' star responded to the news by calling it an "incredible honour" and joked that in return he would rename one of his children Ottawa, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





In a tweet, he said: "This is an incredible honour and a deal is a deal, Mr Mayora I've changed my daughter's name to Ottawa."





The recognition comes after Ryan and his actress wife Blake Lively had several made donations to causes across Canada including the Ottawa food bank.





Ryan also collaborated with Ottawa Public Health to play Bruce, a hapless social media intern who as well as messing up basic details in news tweets also encouraged people to wear a mask and get vaccinated against Covid-19 in a string of posts on their Twitter profile which went viral.





When it was revealed that Ryan was behind the satirical posts, Ottawa Public Health said: "We were, to say the least, delighted when Mr. Reynolds agreed to participate. We appreciate that Mr. Reynolds took the time out of his busy schedule to help us share this important public health message."