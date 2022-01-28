Spot editor of Ponniyin Selvan opens up on Mani Ratnam's reaction to a war scene edit

Chennai :

Manu Shaju, the spot editor of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, on Friday shared some interesting information on his social media about the project. Manu who has been the spot editor of films like Maamaangam, Nayattu and Comrade among others said that he was editing the war scene for the first part of Ponniyin Selvan when the shoot was on. He said that the war footage involved seven different cameras including Heli camera and GoPro. That is when Mani Ratnam came to see the edited rushes. "I have a habit of looking at the director's face when I edit the main scene of every film. This battle scene was made with thousands of people and artistes like Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among many artistes acing the scene. Mani sir was watching it on my laptop when Jayam Ravi joined him to watch it. Ravi murmured something in sir's ears. While they left Mani sir was all smiles and gave a thumbs up for the edit. That is the best moment I have ever had," he wrote.





Ponniyin Selvan, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions has a star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. AR Rahman has composed the music.