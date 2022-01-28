HBDShurtiHaasan: Actress pens thankful note for her fans for indubitable love

Chennai :

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan, daughter of the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, who is upping the dynamics through her roles in Kollywood and Bollywood as well as through her fashion choices, has now turned a year older today.





As the actress celebrates her 36th birthday, she took to her social media and posted a thankful note with a picture, saying "Big Kisses for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain it isn't even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure.. I don't know enough. So much to learn, to see, to love and to be. I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it. I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way.... And Thankyou so much for your love"









In addition, she is to celebrate her birthday today with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and sister Akshara Haasan as she is in town with them. The actress who recently appeared in SP Jananathan's Laabam will also be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar which is set to release on April 14, 2022.