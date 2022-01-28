Teaser of Arulnithi's Dejavu released

Chennai :

Politician-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched the teaser of his cousin Arulnithi’s upcoming thriller film titled Dejavu. Directed by debutant Arvindh Srinivasan and jointly produced by White Carpet Films and PG Media Works, the film will have Arulnithi playing a cop. “We have avoided several cliches for a cop film. Firstly, Arulnithi won’t be seen wearing a khaki despite being a man on a mission. Also, the movie will see him in a never-seen-before look and will have him in the forefront. In all his previous films, Arulnithi fits as a character in a crisp content. In Dejavu he is the central character and it is his appeal that will take the content forward with his character,” Arvindh told DT Next. The film was shot during lockdown and was completed on time. “We went through a couple of lockdown phases but that did not hinder the making process. Arulnithi was completely cooperative and necessary protocols were followed,” added the director.





Going by the title of Dejavu, Arvindh clarifies that the film is neatly packed. “There will be no complications in the storyline. It is a content that will appeal to all categories of the audience,” he said. Smruthi Venkat plays the female lead and actress Madhubala plays a cop. Ghibran has composed the music while PG Muthaiah has handled the camera apart from production.