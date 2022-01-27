Dil Raju, Harish Shankar join hands for debut OTT series

Hyderabad :

Telugu producer Dil Raju has joined hands with 'Gabbar Singh' director Harish Shankar for a thrilling heist. The web series titled 'ATM' is being made by the duo, as the creative director Harish Shankar turned producer, in association with Dil Raju.





Harish Shankar is also responsible for the story for the web drama, which is to be aired on the Zee5 platform. Chandra Mohan C will direct the web series, which is billed to be a thriller with all aspects of entertainment covered for the OTT audience.





"Thank you Director @Chandramohan__C am sure you gonna rock a. Let's begin the Robbery!!!!," Harish Shankar wrote, as he shared the news on his social media handles.





Reports suggest that the makers are planning to imbibe thriller aspects to the story, which will make 'ATM' an edge-of-the-seat thriller.





It is to be noted that 'ATM' will mark the debut for both Harish Shankar and Dil Raju in the OTT space.





Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy and nephew Harshith Reddy are bankrolling it along with Harish Shankar. The team has suggested that they will release the other details of 'ATM' soon.