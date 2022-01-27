Thu, Jan 27, 2022

Nagarjuna denies comments on Sam-Chay separation, calls it absolute nonsense

Published: Jan 27,202207:09 PM by Online Desk

On Thursday, there were reports that spread like wildfire that Nagarjuna has finally opened up on his son Naga Chaitanya's separation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. File photo
Chennai:
In the reports, Nagarjuna was quoted saying,  "Though  accepted her decision, he was worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to the family's reputation. It was him, who consoled me as he thought I would be worried.” It was also reported that Nagarjuna said it was Samantha's decision to part ways. 



However, a few hours within the news, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and clarified saying, "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news (sic)," he tweeted.

Conversations