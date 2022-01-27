Nagarjuna denies comments on Sam-Chay separation, calls it absolute nonsense

Chennai :

In the reports, Nagarjuna was quoted saying, "Though accepted her decision, he was worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to the family's reputation. It was him, who consoled me as he thought I would be worried.” It was also reported that Nagarjuna said it was Samantha's decision to part ways.







However, a few hours within the news, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and clarified saying, "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news (sic)," he tweeted.