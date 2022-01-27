Arulnithi-starrer 'Dejavu' teaser unveiled

Chennai :

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday released the teaser of director Arvindh Srinivasan's upcoming investigative thriller 'Dejavu', featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead.





Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi Stalin said: "Very happy to launch Arulnithi's 'Dejavu' movie teaser."





Arulnithi too tweeted about the film's teaser, thanking people for their support and more importantly, thanking his cousin brother Udhayanidhi for having launched the teaser of his film.





The film's story revolves around Arulnithi, who plays an IPS officer in the film. The teaser has Arulnithi explaining a challenging case in his career. The teaser gives away the fact that there is a cat and mouse game going on between the mastermind of a crime and Arulnithi and how, until a point the criminal is a step ahead of the cop.





The neatly cut, exciting teaser has raised expectations from the film, which has music by Ghibran and cinematography by P G Muthiah.





Apart from Arulnithi, the film also features Smruthi Venkat, Madhoo (Madhubala), Achyuth Kumar and Raghav Vijay among others.