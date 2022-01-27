Ram Charan, Keerthy shake a leg at 'Good Luck Sakhi' event

Hyderabad :

Actors Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh treated their fans with an impromptu dance at the event of the upcoming film 'Good Luck Sakhi'.





The pre-release event of Keerthy-starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The event witnessed an ensemble of stars and several other technicians, as Ram Charan took the seat of the chief guest.





Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh, who were on the stage at the event, performed the iconic 'Naatu Naatu' step from Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'.





As the audience cheered, it was an eye feast to watch the pair perform the most famous dance step.





Ram Charan, who addressed the gathering at the pre-release event, had conveyed that his father Chiranjeevi was supposed to attend the event, as he always wanted to encourage the team -- 'Good Luck Sakhi'.





Chiranjeevi's recent Covid infection is the reason why Ram Charan had to take his father's place at the event.





Billed to be a woman-oriented script, 'Good Luck Sakhi' is gearing up for theatrical release on January 28. Nagesh directed the film, which is produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra.





As Keerthy Suresh takes the lead role portraying a village girl, Adi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu, and others in important roles in 'Good Luck Sakhi'.