Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan character poster reveals Bobby Simha as Sathyavan

Chennai :

Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the upcoming Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' on Thursday released one of the character posters from the film that has Bobby Simha as Sathyavan.





If there is anything to go by the poster, the character played by Bobby looks like that of a moneylender with grey shades to him (Especially highlighting the color red), as we see Bobby Simha sitting on a red chair with a bunch of cash stacked in the background.





The film, produced by Lalit Kumar, is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.





Mahaan's plotline revealed by Amazon Prime Video a few days ago follows a story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.







