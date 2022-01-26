Kannada movie 'Totapuri' song teaser adapts 'Karz' track

Chennai :

The makers of the pan-Indian Kannada comedy entertainer, 'Totapuri', starring noted actor Jaggesh, have released a song teaser from the movie, and judging from the views it has already garnered, it seems to have struck a chord with the audience.





The teaser adapts the tune of the song 'Kabhi Kisi Se Pyaar Kiya' from the Bollywood hit movie 'Karz'. Such experimentation has become immensely popular with the mass audience. Anoop Seelin has composed music for the movie.





The movie is helmed by 'Neer Dose' director Vijay Prasad, who, like Jaggesh, is well-known for his comedies that are famous for their comic timing and double entendres. The teaser therefore was much awaited and it lived up to audience expectations.





The team is gearing up to release the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, and also planning for a sequel. Dhananjay of 'Daali' fame has an important role in it and Adithi Prabhudeva is playing the female lead against Jaggesh.