Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani reunite for 'Dil Pe Zakam'

Mumbai :

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Arjun Bijlani have been best of friends from the time they made their foray into acting, and the two have now reunited for the soon to be released song, 'Dil Pe Zakam'.





Sang by Jubin Nautiyal, the track, which shows the two actors as best friends, also features Kashika Kapoor in the video.





The song composed by Rochak Kohli will be released under the label of T-Series.





Talking about teaming up with his friend, Gurmeet says, "It's amazing to see how time flies. From starting our career together to now collaborating again with Bhushan Kumar, the man with such brilliant concepts, is absolutely amazing and Jubin's voice is the cherry on the cake."





He adds, "Arjun and I really bonded and chatted quite a bit during the shoot, and there were quite a few memories that we shared with each other."





Arjun says, "I'm so happy to be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Gurmeet. It's surreal to see how Gurmeet and I started and where we have reached. We are now at this stage again where we get to work together and I would like to thank Bhushanji for choosing us for this beautiful track. It was my dream to work with him. Jubin's voice is a perfect blend and we are sure it will make your heart melt."





Penned by Manoj Muntashir, 'Dil Pe Zakam' has been directed by Ashish Panda. It will release on T-Series' YouTube channel on January 28.