Vijay's Vaathi Coming blasts through 3 million likes

Chennai :

The foot-tapping song, from the Vijay-starrer Master, Vaathi Coming, has crossed over 3 million likes and over 320 million views on Youtube.





The song which uses lyrics sparingly, was loved across the world. Vaathi Coming's beat with the perfect sync of dance steps made the song an instant favourite of the listeners. Viral is an understatement to describe how the shoulder-shake step boomed in social media. From laymen to actors to sportstars, Vaathi Coming grabbed everyone's attention and adoration.





Vaathi Coming was scored by Anirudh, Master's movie lead Vijay, as usual, with his energetic moves catapulted the song's popularity, thus making new records for an Indian film.