Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection goes live, sees highest bidding

Chennai :

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who announced his entry on NFT platform, now said that the company, Beyondlife.club has deployed the official Drop Wallet to carry out all associated transactions.





The auctions will also be live soon and will feature a variety of NFTs that will exhibit some of the most important moments from superstar's journey.





The collection would be the first ever NFT based on Guardian Link's technology preventing it from being ripped or copied and protecting the exclusive rights of its owner, which is currently a challenge in the landscape.





Taking to Twitter, the superstar wrote, "T 4172 -Good news for all who bought my NFTs & also for those who missed it. @beyondlifeclub marketplace is LIVE now .. You can now own NFTs of your choice."





T 4172 -

Good news for all who bought my NFTs & also for those who missed it.@beyondlifeclub marketplace is LIVE now ..

you can now own NFTs of your choice.

Click here: https://t.co/ZkAS3JWZrx

Join the community: https://t.co/oAFl91zqgk#AmitabhNFT#NFTmarketplace#NFTpic.twitter.com/HcTG0mQeue — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2022





Earlier, his NFT collection was sold for a whopping 9,66,000 dollars (Rs 7.18 crore approximately).