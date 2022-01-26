Lady Gaga feels like 'annoying kid in school' for bragging about Salma Hayek kiss

Los Angeles :

Actress-singer Lady Gaga says she felt like "the annoying kid in school" for bragging about kissing Salma Hayek on the set of 'House of Gucci'.





Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' this week, Gaga said: "(Salma's) walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all her cats were following her, and Salma - in order to get the cats to follow her - she put a bunch of catnip in her boots and the cats are following her.





"Then we're surrounded by cats and we start making out - and I made out with Salma Hayek. I'm like that really, you know, annoying kid in school that's like bragging that they made out with the popular girl, but has no proof."





The 'Telephone' singer shared the scene, which was cut from the final movie, was her idea, and she got consent from Salma before making her move, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





She added: "I said, 'OK so I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he's dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you', and she's like, 'WHAT?!' "





Her comments come after Gaga first opened up about the scene earlier this month while appearing on a panel.





She said: "There's a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship.





"Director's cut, who knows? But this is a testament to (Ridley Scott) as a director because he allowed us to go there. I remember being on set with Salma and going, 'So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?' "





Hayek - who was also on the panel - quipped: "You think she's kidding..."