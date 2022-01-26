Thalapathy 66 to be on the lines of Poove Unakaga and Thullatha Manamum Thullum

Chennai :

Actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, would be starring in Vamshi Paidipally's directorial for his 66th movie, this movie has been the focus of social media chatter even before the release of the actor's 65th film Beast.





Touted to be a pan-Indian movie that would be parallely made in Tamil and Telugu, Vijay's 66th outing is worth all the excitement going by the titbits we are getting on this movie in social media. One of such titbits is that the film would revisit the actor's Poove Unakkaga and Thulladha Manamum Thullum zone, which he had long lost in pursuit of mass action films.





Dil Raju, producer of the film, in an interview to a Telugu channel said "Vijay was mighty impressed by the script and said he hadn't heard such a story in 20 years". The producer said the film would be a family entertainer in a complete package with an added touch of emotional undercurrents.





Dil Raju is simultaneously producing Ram Charan's film and Vijay's film, he said the latter would go on floors on March and as the shoot of both the films progress decision would be taken on which one would hit the screens for Deepavali 2022 and Sankranti 2023.





Not that Vijay hasn't done lighter films post his foray into the action hero image after Thirumalai (2003), but his fans have been wanting to see him portraying variety of roles of that from him barring Sachein (2005), Kavalan (2011) and Nanban (2012). With family audience being the main draw of Vijay's films, this is a welcome news from the makers of Thalapathy 66.