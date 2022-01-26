Wed, Jan 26, 2022

IAF's aerial show left actor Akshay Kumar 'spellbound'

Published: Jan 26,202205:56 PM by ANI

Updated: Jan 26,202205:58 PM

Sharing a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force, Akshay wrote, Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force... leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind.

Akshay Kumar (Credit: ANI)
Mumbai:
On the occasion of Republic Day, actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to show the spectacular display of the Indian Air Force at the parade in New Delhi. Sharing a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force, Akshay wrote, "Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force... leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind."


The country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade today. She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

