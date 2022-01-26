‘Each and every character in our film are close to reality’

Chennai :

DT Next office was filled with laughter and fun as the team of the upcoming film Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal dropped by to talk about the film. Actors Ashok Selvan, Manikandan, Riythivika, Abi Hassan, Pravin Raja, and Reyaa along with director Vishal Venkat tell us why the film with an unconventional storyline would work with the audience.









The team of Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal at the DT Next office Photos: Manivasagan N









Right from the moment the team of Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal walks into our office, we know that we are in for an exciting conversation today. The actors were seen playing a joke on each other from the start that would continue till the end of the chat session. The first thing that we ask Vishal before talking about the film in depth, is how he managed to complete the film as planned with them. He says, “We all are having fun as we are promoting the film. While filming, it was totally different. We all were focussed on the work. Moreover, they did not have a lot of combination scenes as it is a hyperlink movie. They all will be seen in separate segments for the majority of the movie.” Divulging more about the film, Vishal says, “Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal is a story that will be closer to reality. There are lots of characters and each of them will be relatable to someone in your life. It could be your mother, father or your brother. These characters are not larger-than-life representations and will connect with the audience immediately.”





Ashok Selvan, one of the busiest actors in Tamil cinema today says he wouldn’t have let go of the film if his schedule was more hectic. “This is a beautiful story. There are some movies that you really want to be a part of and Sila Nerangalil... is one. I have regretted doing a few films and have doubted my decisions as an actor. This is a film that makes me feel worthy of my decisions. I am not someone who plans my career but when such movies land you, it is a blessing. It will emotionally and logically connect with people,” adds Ashok. This is actor Abi Hassan’s sophomore film after having made his debut with Kadaaram Kondaan. He has also shared the screen space with his father Nassar. Talking about playing a much-celebrated actor in the film, he smiles, “Maybe I wouldn’t want that to happen in real life. I am here to do good films and that is how Sila Nerangalil.. happened. This movie was a huge learning arch for me. I learnt so much from my co-stars and KS Ravikumar sir and appa obviously. The headmaster is right with me at home.” Riythvika joins the conversations and says that this will be yet another role in which she will be seen as a relatable character. “I play wife to Praveen. I had played a wife in Madras too but this role is stronger than that. I play a mom to a baby,” she says and everyone breaks into laughter. “Yes, we couldn’t stop him from crying. He was crying throughout the scene and stopped crying when the camera stopped rolling. It was fun,” she adds. Praveen, who played the father to the kid, agrees with Riythvika and says, “Yes it was quite a lot of fun. I play a software professional and there is a point in the film where all our characters connect and it will be beautiful. Also, Vishal told me to be ready to play any of the other characters before zeroing in on this one. The journey was exciting,” he adds.





While everyone has a pair in the movie, it is Manikandan, who is the talk of the town, is the single guy in the film. We ask Vishal was it a personal vendetta, he says, “That is what his character required.” Manikandan asks, “But why would you want me to play “that” character? But I personally love my character. I play the role of a housekeeping guy at a resort. His ambition is to work hard and become a floor manager. Whether or not he manages to climb up the ladder and if it happens, what life holds for him is what my portion is all about,” he opens up. Being a writer, Manikandan says that he listens to a story as an audience. “It should appeal to me first and also when I wrote dialogues for this movie, I liked the process. It was so organic,” he adds. Reyaa, is one of the producers of the film as well as Ashok Selvan’s pair. “I was involved with this film from the start and Vishal asked me if I could play Ashok Selvan’s pair. I play Malar in the movie and Vishal believed I could do justice to the character. Even when I listened to the script I liked the way characters were written. I am sure people would love them as well when the film releases in theatres on January 28,” she concludes. The team walks away happily cracking jokes- just like the way they came.