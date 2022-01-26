Amma song in Kanam will move people of all ages: Shree Karthick

Chennai :

The first single from Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni and Ritu Varma’s Tamil Telugu bilingual, Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham will be released on Wednesday. The song composed by Jakes Bejoy has been crooned by Sid Sriram and will release simutaneoulsy in Tamil and Telugu. Talking about the song, director of the film Shree Karthick told DT Next, “Amma song is the soul of Kanam. The song will not only enhance the story but it is what the movie is. In a way the song is the backbone of the film.”





The Tamil version of the song has its lyrics by Umadevi while the late veteran lyricist, ‘Sirivennela’ Sitarama Sastry has penned the lyrics in Telugu. “We composed this song three years ago, even before the movie went on floors. The song lifted the film’s mood as soon as we composed it. The entire team understood the vision that we would work for in the coming days. While shooting for the movie, it was the Amma song that helped the entire team to be on the same page. This is also one of Sirivennela sir’s last few songs. Though we got the Telugu version of the song penned first, we did not adapt it to Tamil. Tamil has an entirely different lyrics while retaining the essence,” tells Karthick.





Brimming with confidence, the director says that the song will find a special place among the audience upon it’s release. “After Amma Endru Azhaikadha from Mannan and Amma Amma Nee Enga Amma from Dhanush’s VIP, this amma song will be celebrated by people across ages. In fact, people who have lost their mother can relate to it and will also be a ray of hope for other people as well. I played it to my granddad, who lost his mother several years ago. When I played this to him, he reminisced his days spent with his mother and tears started welling up in his eyes,” he concludes. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham has camera by Sujith Sarang and editing by Srijith Sarang.