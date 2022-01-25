Dhanush, Aanand L Rai's third collab is a romantic action flick

Chennai :

Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual, has quite a few south projects on hand and seems to have been striking the right balance. After his latest Bollywood release Atrangi Re directed by Aanand L Rai, the actor has signed two more Bollywood films of which one will be directed by Aanand.





This yet-untitled project will mark the third collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). "The film will be a love story, which is action-packed. However, the project is not scheduled to go on the floors anytime soon. Dhanush has to wrap up Vaathi and commence Naane Varuven. He also has films with Arun Matheswaran and Maari Selvaraj this year," said a source close to the actor.





Dhanush, who has several projects in his kitty, including Russo Brothers’ directorial The Gray Man that will have its premiere on Netflix.