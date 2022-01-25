'Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, shows marginal improvement'

Mumbai :

Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status through her Twitter handle on Tuesday, to dismiss any "disturbing rumours" . "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU," the statement read. Further, they also requested to not engage in rumours or "random messages". "Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you," they added.





Thank you — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 25, 2022





Fans wished for her speedy recovery in the comments section. "Lata Tai will recover, heartiest prayers from here," a social media user wrote. "Thank you for keeping us updated. By this way rumours can be killed..wishing our nightingale a speedy recovery..always her fan," another added. The team had also tweeted the legendary singer's health status on Saturday after many false rumours regarding her health caught fire on the social media platform. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.



