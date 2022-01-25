Tue, Jan 25, 2022

Amazon Prime drops teaser of Danish Sait-starrer 'One Cut Two Cut'

Published: Jan 25,202203:17 PM

The plot seems to be unfolding into a choas comedy ride that the audience will likely embark on!

Movie poster 'One Cut Two Cut'
 Amazon Prime Video today dropped an intriguing teaser of Danish Sait's upcoming comedy adventure, One Cut Two Cut. In this precursor, while Danish's character, Gopi, is busy with the origami lessons, four mysterious and armed people are entering the school. The plot seems to be unfolding into a choas comedy ride that the audience will likely embark on!  


A comedy adventure with satirical undertones, One Cut Two Cut, will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting February 03, 2022. Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.



