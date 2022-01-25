Netflix shelves prequel to Baahubali due to creative reasons

Chennai :

The two-part magnum opus Baahubali's prequel, Baahubali: Before The Beginning, is reportedly shelved by Netflix.





The Rs 150 crore approx project was shelved as Netflix felt the pre-production work did not match its vision. With this shelving, Netflix has to brook with some bad debts for the money it spent in the development stage. They had also replaced director Deva Katta with Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta to kickstart the film.





The streaming platform in 2018 had announced a prequel project of the Rajamouli-enterprise. The prequel features queen Sivagami of the fabled Mahishmati, her rise to power and her victory over sinistral political designs.





Baahubali and the famous "why Kattappa killed Baahubali?" question kept movie buffs talking over the years, the two-part film's commercial and critical success is unparalleled.