Dhanush croons his intro song in Maaran titled Polladha Ulagam

Chennai :

The first single from Dhanush- Karthick Naren’s upcoming film Maaran is titled Polladha Ulagam. The makers of the film made the announcement through their social media platforms that the song will be presented to the audience on January 26. A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The song has been choreographed by Buttabomma fame Jani master. This will be Dhanush’s intro song in the film. Made in Indo-western music style, this will not be a clichéd hero introduction song. Dhanush fans are in for a treat with Polladha Ulagam.” Composed by GV Prakash, the intro also has rap portions sung by Arivu and has lyrics by Vivek. Produced by Satya Jyoti Films, Maaran has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead. Apart from Maaran, Dhanush also has Thiruchitrambalam, Gray Man and Vaathi in various stages of production. Post this he is expected to begin shooting for Naane Varuven that will be directed by his brother Selvaraghavan.



