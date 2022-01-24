Dhanush, Aishwaryaa dined out together in Hyderabad hours before announcing separation

Chennai :

The estranged couple was together in Hyderabad. While Dhanush is in the city shooting for his bilingual, Vaathi, Aishwaryaa was in town shooting a music video. “In fact, they both went out for dinner together that evening and had a good time. They parted ways on good terms as they were mulling separation for a few years now.





This isn’t something that happened in the last few months,” said a source in the tinsel town to DT Next. According to sources, things went south between them in the mid-2010s. Since then they have been sticking around together for two reasons. “They waited for Yatra and Linga to grow up and the other reason is Rajinikanth’s health. They decided that now is the right time to announce," the source added.





On the work front, Dhanush has Maaran, The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, and Vaathi in various stages of production.