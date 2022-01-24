Sneak-peak from Katrina's honeymoon? Pics from Maldives here

Chennai :

Actress Katrina Kaif who recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal set the internet on fire. The actress shared a few pictures from her Maldives trip dressed in a breezy co-ord set with waters behind her.





“#myhappyplace (sic),” she captioned the pictures, which seem to be from her honeymoon. In no time, the pictures grabbed the eyes of fans and netizens who guessed that the couple took off to their honeymoon.

















The newlyweds have been documenting every step of their marriage life on Instagram. In between their back-to-back schedule, the couple recently spent their first Lohri together, with Katrina flying to Indore to meet her husband.









Sharing a picture, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy Lohri.” The two are standing in front of a fire with their arms around each other.













Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. Post their wedding, the couple has been treating fans with heartwarming photos and the latest Instagram story is an extension of that.



