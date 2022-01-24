Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim wins the Best film award at Noida International Film Festival 2022

Chennai :

Suriya Starrer 'Jai Bhim' which was submitted at the Oscars under the category of best feature films, swept awards under various categories at the Noida International Film Festival 2022 on Monday. Jai Bhim emerged winner under the Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress categories.





The critically-acclaimed Tamil film directed by TJ Gnanavel 'Jai Bhim' released on the Amazon Prime Video follows a brave activist-lawyer who fights for justice when a poor tribal man, who is alleged of robbery, goes missing from the police custody.





The film's cast involves Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj among others. The music is composed by Sean Roldan and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment.







