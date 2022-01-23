Actor Jayaram tests positive for Covid

Chennai :

Taking to Instagram, Jayaram, who has acted in a number of Malayalam and Tamil films, said: "Hi everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. This is a reminder that the virus is still among us.





"I urge those who have been in close contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested if experiencing symptoms. "I have started my treatment for the same. Hoping to see you all very soon."





"The list of those from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries testing positive for Covid keeps getting longer with each passing day.





Only recently, actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Gopi and Gitanjali Selvaraghavan had announced that they had tested positive for the virus.