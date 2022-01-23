Director Selvaraghavan tests positive for Covid

Chennai :

A few minutes ago, renowned director Selvaraghavan, in his social media handle, informed that he tested positive for Covid. He urged people who came in contact with him in the past couple of days to get tested for the same.





Selva also requested people to stay vigilant and fasten their masks.





On Saturday, his wife and filmmaker Geetanjali informed that she had tested positive for the contagion. On the workfront he has Saani Kaayidham that marks his debut as an actor and Naane Varuven, his directorial that will feature Dhanush in the lead.