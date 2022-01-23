Karthi, Raju Murugan film to go on the floors this summer

Chennai :

For those who have been waiting for an update on Karthi Sivakumar's next film after Sardar, here is one. There have been talks doing the rounds that the actor is all set to team up with National Award winning director Raju Murugan for his upcoming project. The latest we hear is that the project has been confirmed and will be the actor's next after Sardar. A source in the know told us, "The talks began as soon as Raju Murugan's Joker went on to become a critically-acclaimed film. This movie too will be produced by Dream Warriors and will go on the floors once Karthi wraps up the shoot of Sardar."





Karthi is expected to wrap up the shoot of PS Mithran-helmed film in April. The Karthi-Raju Murugan project is likely to be announced on Tamil New Year's day (April 14) and the shoot will commence from May. The pre-production work for the film will begin soon and an official announcement on the cast and crew will be made in April. Meanwhile, Karthi also has Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam and Viruman directed by Muthaiah in various stages of production.