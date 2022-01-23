Keeravani on board to compose music for Gentleman 2

Chennai :

Now, the project has gone official and award-winning composer Keeravani has been roped in to compose the music.





However, the sequel will not be directed by Shankar and won't have Arjun playing the lead. "The director hasn't been decided yet. Only Keeravani has been finalised so far. Initially the makers wanted someone like Allu Arjun to play the lead and release it across major Indian languages. Now there seems to be a change in plan and another pan-Indian actor is being considered to play the lead," said a tinsel-town source.





Kunjumon, who is known for having produced a number of blockbusters in Tamil, including the Prabhu Deva-starrer Kadhalan and Kadhal Desam with Vineeth and Abbas, is credited with having introduced Shankar as a director with Gentleman (1993).





The producer, who had stopped producing films after 1999, announced his comeback some time ago, saying that he would be making the sequel to Gentleman.