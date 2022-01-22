Covid pushes release of 'Mission: Impossible' 7 and 8' to 2023, 2024

Los Angeles :

The release dates of two films from the Tom Cruise-starrer spy action series: 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Mission: Impossible 8' have been pushed in view of the Covid surge in the US and across Europe.





'Mission: Impossible 7', which was earlier supposed to make its debut on September 30, will now premiere on July 14, 2023, reports 'Variety'. 'Mission: Impossible 8', which was slated for a July 7, 2023, release, will instead open on June 28, 2024.





This is not the first time that the release of 'Mission: Impossible 7' has been pushed back. The film, co-produced by Skydance and Paramount Pictures, was originally scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but has been postponed multiple times.





The production companies said in a joint statement quoted by 'Variety': "After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for 'Mission: Impossible 7 & 8' in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. ... We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience."





'Mission: Impossible' films involve complex shoots as they are replete with stunts and effects, with the filmmaking team relying very less on the 'green screen'. The team also jets from one foreign port of call to another (the latest films, for instance, have been shot in the U.K., Italy and Poland, to name a few locations), an exercise which seems to have been severely affected in the post-pandemic world, according to 'Variety'.