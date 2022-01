Akhanda roars again in OTT, fans celebrate in social media

Chennai :

Nandamuri Balakrishna's dual-role action film Akhanda released in December to an overwhelming applause by the audience for its entertainment value and Balayya's electrifying screen presence.







Anna @MusicThaman Full and full Shiva thandavam, vera level bgm 🔥🔥🔥🔥 phhhaa marana mass na love from Tamil Nadu ❤❤❤#JaiBalayya#AkhandaMassJathara#AkhandaRoarOnHotstarpic.twitter.com/SozMRGyFRz — ShinChan ❄️ (@ShinChanTN) January 22, 2022





The film streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on January 21. Given the dry Sankranti season in theatres this year due to the Omicron spread, Balakrishna's fans have lapped the movie in OTT as well. They have turned Twitter into theatres sharing screenshots of their star's onscreen charisma and expressed their awe for the stunning visuals.







Observed this 2day.

Not a normal massmovie. U r wrong if u thnk sec haf is only 4 fyts. Evry detailing has its own importnce #Panchabhoothaalu

Kudos 2 the creator 4 designing these fights🙏#BoyapatiSreenu#Balayya#AkhandaJathara#AkhandaRoarOnHotstarpic.twitter.com/Q9zskmOZNw — prabhakar s (@prabhak21679718) January 22, 2022





The film is about a do-gooder social reformer Murali Krishna (Balakrishna) squaring off against a mining shark who is aided by an evil-godman and just when his family is in peril, enters Akhanda (also Balakrishna) an ascetic and Murali's brother estranged at birth who saves the day.









Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Avinash, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth and Nitin Mehta. This is the third film of the Balakrishna-Boyapati Srinu combine after Simha and Legend.