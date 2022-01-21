Team RRR opens up on release plans, delights fans

Chennai :

Makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR have confirmed that the movie will hit the screens on March 18 or April 28 based on the Covid situation in the country.





"If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March or 28th April 2022," the official release said.





The much-awaited period action film headlined by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, was scheduled to release on January 7. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will be also seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.





#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/Vbydxi6yqo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2022





The news of "RRR" being delayed didn't go well with its fans amid its grand promotional activities across the country.